Posted: Mar 12, 2020 8:20 AMUpdated: Mar 12, 2020 8:23 AM

Max Gross

The Coronavirus in the State of Oklahoma is causing all entities to become aware and make a plan. Nowata High School principal Bron Williams posted a statement on the Nowata Public School’s website on the situation. Here is an excerpt:

“Although we have made no decisions at this point regarding the Coronavirus, we wanted to make you aware that we are following the situation. We are getting daily updates from the Oklahoma State School Boards Association, the State Department of Education, as well as our local authorities regarding major announcements from the state and federal authority’s opinions on policy matters if school were to be interrupted, and ideas on how to continue providing a quality education if interruption is necessary. We will continue to monitor the situation over spring break as well.”

Williams went on to say that school will be cleaned and sanitized when students leave for spring break. NPS doesn’t expect a closure but it is constructing a possible out-of-classroom learning experience for students should it become necessary. A full statement from NPS can be found here.