Posted: Mar 11, 2020 2:22 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2020 2:22 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man was arrested and is being charged with domestic abuse by strangulation.

On Tuesday morning, Bartlesville Police received a report from a Dewey Police Officer about a domestic disturbance taking place in a moving vehicle, which was going eastbound on ninth street in Dewey. Upon arrival, officers located a suspect, who would later be identified as Moises Lopez, walking in the area of ninth and Choctaw. The female victim was located at Oil Field Pipe and Supply in Dewey.

Lopez had contacted the victim because he was hoping she would move her car to the Oil Field Pipe and Supply parking lot so that he could sleep in her car. Lopez said when he got in the car, the two got into an argument and that she flipped out on him and bit him. Police officers noted that the victim had marks consistent with strangulation around her neck.

After hearing this news, Lopez was detained into handcuffs and transported to the victim's location. On the drive over, officers observed a trail of female clothing and a pink purse laying in a ditch. When speaking with the victim, she said as the argument became more aggressive in nature, she began to pull out of the parking lot. This is when Lopez began throwing her belongings out of the vehicle. The victim went on to say that as she drove, Lopez grabbed her by throat with his left hand, but she was able to bite him in the forearm and made him let go. She then pulled into Oil Field Pipe and Supply screaming for help.

Bond for Lopez was set at $25,000 on the condition that he has no contact with the alleged victim. Lopez is due back in court on Friday, March 27th at 9 a.m.