Garrett Giles

Assistance with controlled burns within Washington County have kept the Dewey Fire Department and other local agencies busy.

Fire Chief Chad Schueler in Dewey said they responded to their fifth controlled burn call within a week on Tuesday afternoon. He said the monitored blaze they were watching over occurred within the Dewey City Limits along Highway 123 in an open field by the railroad tracks (pictured right).

If it is at all possible, Chief Schueler asks you to avoid burning leaves, trash, or burn piles.

Executive Director for Washington County Emergency Management Kary Cox made comment last Friday that there are dead, dormant fuels that are still hanging around. He said those fuels dry out very quickly, and with the ground being so saturated, they can become problematic for firefighters if they catch fire. This is because the ground saturation makes it difficult, if not impossible, to get to the blaze if it occurs in a field.

Local agencies ask that you exercise caution before you burn.

Last Thursday, Dewey Fire was paged out to a fire on the exterior side of a building around 3:53 p.m. The DFD said the homeowner had been welding. The fire spread to round bales on the property. Upon arrival, the DFD was able to stop and deter the blaze from spreading any further to the structure and nearby assets. Six bales were broken up and sprayed with water. Fire departments from Copan and Wann assisted in this scenario.

Over the weekend, Dewey Fire was paged to another fire caused by welding around 1:25 p.m. on Saturday. The grass fire took place near Virginia and Bar Dew. Dewey Fire brought two brush trucks and a tanker truck to extinguish the blaze. The homeowners shop and shop were protected. The fire was also stopped before it could spread to nearby timber.

The Dewey Fire Department reminds you that fire prevention is your greatest line of defense. Photos below are courtesy of the Dewey Fire Department.