An Economic Development Action Plan is in the City of Dewey’s hands after the consultant and founder of Community Growth Strategies, LLC out of Osage Beach, Missouri presented the plans on Tuesday night.

During the Dewey Economic Development Authority meeting, Jim Fram (pictured) gave goals for business attraction and retention, placemaking, and tourism. Within those goals, Fram gave several tactics that the City of Dewey could follow to make development in Dewey a reality. He said the things he listed could easily be put into place within the next few months.

At some point, Fram said Dewey could look at a deeper strategic plan for the recruitment of businesses, but he said his report would help the city position themselves to work with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and site selection consultants that will in turn work with corporate real estate agencies to help bring business in.

The goals and their tactics Fram listed are as follows:

Business Attraction & Retention :

Goal #1 - Covet and promote the existing primary employer base (i.e. Oilfield Pipe & Supply, Coffeyville Resources, LLC) and work with them to provide a platform for growth and success.

A tactic that Fram suggested here is that the City of Dewey should develop a simple database to survey local, primary employers and store pertinent employment and company information. This could mean that the City of Dewey would design a survey form with adequate questions to learn employment numbers, where do employees live (zip code addresses), challenges envisioned by management, opportunities they could achieve with a little assistance, growth possibilities, etc. It could also mean that Dewey would design and build their database around the survey form. There are companies who offer databases and will manage them for Dewey, but Fram said they are expensive, and Dewey does not yet have a primary employer base to support such an expense.

Another tactic was to use a volunteer force, survey to maintain data collected from local primary employers. Fram suggested that Dewey visit and survey these important employers on a regular schedule. He said Dewey can be their advocate, and that the city can know their struggles and celebrate their successes. Dewey would also be able to anticipate a crisis before it becomes a crisis and offer them assistance when and where it is possible.

Goal #2 - Make Dewey the "hotspot" for retail development.

Developing a "Fact Sheet" on all potential development sites and buildings was a tactic mentioned here. Fram said it will include site ownership, status for marketing, traffic counts, location data, and any incentives that could be offered. He said the sheet should probably be designed in conjunction with a website update, so they appear to be representing the same community. That same sheet would need to contain any and all information that would be of value to a developer and his/her investors.

Joining the International Council of Shopping Centers was another tactic under this goal. Fram said Dewey should become active in their local and regional events. He said it will only cost the city $125 per year to be a part of the ICSC. The Tulsa Chamber's "Tulsa Futures" program is said to be retooled for 2021 and may have a retail component in which Dewey can participate for a small fee.

Then it was suggested that Dewey develop and print a list of those things that they can provide to a retail development project. Fram said they need to organize a few local focus groups, talk to surrounding communities, consult with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, and determine some incentive items that the City of Dewey can offer a retail development.

Goal #3 - Prepare Dewey to attract new businesses and primary employers.

For prospect hosting and working with consultants, Fram said ODOC Project Managers, and developers, designate an "Economic Development Point Person" to work with business prospects. He said they need to have someone that is clearly in charge when it comes to being considered for a project.

Another point the Fram mentioned was that they need to rename the Washington County Industrial Park. He said using the term "industrial" date the City of Dewey's park and their economic development effort. Examples of news names that were provided include: Dewey Business & Technology Park or Dewey Business Park.

Getting new signage up on Highway 75 and at the entrace to the industrial park was another suggestion. Fram said setting up a schedule for routine maintenance and mowing at the business park would also be a good idea.

Lastly, Fram said Dewey should invite Oklahoma Department of Commerce project managers for an annual "Fam Tour." He said Dewey could host economic development managers from local utility companies and from the Cherokee and Delaware Nations.

Placemaking :

Goal #1 - Implement a vibrant downtown development program.

Extending the decorative streetlamp and banner program out along U.S. Highway 75 was a thought Fram gave to the Authority on Tuesday. He said they should always be sure the banners are in place and are timely. Empty banner brackets or outdated banners show lack of energy and hinder business traffic and community pride.

Developing a strategy for "moving" empty buildings on Don Tyler Avenue was also recommended. Fram said to ensure activity on empty buildings, the city needed to review their ordinances regarding fire safety and appearance, then make sure buildings are conforming to ordinances. He said for those buildings that are on the market, the city needs to be sure they are listed on their website with a link to the real estate listing agent and/or the owner.

Providing free Wi-Fi downtown was something Fram believes will bring even more people to Dewey to shop local. He said placing routers at proper palces around downtown can provide public Wi-Fi, which is available in most modern cities. There was also the idea for the city to implement "Pop Up" Saturdays to demonstrate the potential for locating downtown. These "Pop Up" events would allow Dewey (with the permission of the building owner) to have a retailer in the region come in and occupy the space of an empty building for the weekend. They would offer their services and guage how many customers they get. Fram said they may decide to open a store in Dewey if there is a good turnout. He said Tulsa does this successfully two to four times a year.

Implementing reverse angle parking on Don Tyler for "back-in" parking was one last tactic brought up under this goal. Fram said this would add a uniqueness to Dewey that could bring outsiders in.

Goal #2 - Develop a Dewey Business Promotion Strategy.

The creation of a Dewey Chamber of Commerce was brought up. Fram said during his interviews, there was interest expressed in developing a Chamber of Commerce in Dewey. He said the intent of the organization would not be to compete with other local chambers or organizations, but rather to enhance what they are already doing for Dewey.

Designing and installing an ambassador program was recommended. Fram said they could be called "Dewey Deputies" because of the historical significance of the old west and law enforcement in Dewey. He said the formation of a volunteer group of community ambassadors is recommeded to make up the group.

Tourism :

Goal #1 - Increase the number of visitors (and their dollars) to Dewey.

This includes designing and installing "Wayfinding Signage." Fram said there is a need in Dewey to help visitors find City Hall, the Tom Mix Museum, Prarie Song, the Dewey Hotel Museum, and other important places in and near Dewey. He said attractive Wayfinding Signs will help get traffic off the highway and into downtown.

Continuing to improve, promote and support the Washington County Fair Facilities was brought up as well. Fram said Dewey should work with the County Fair Board to identify improvements that can be made to the facilities at the Washington County Fair Ground. He said identifying additional conferences and events that can be hosted in the facility would also be beneficial.

Another tourism point that was made was to encourage the Tom Mix Museum to consider additional honorees. Fram said Tom Mix was an outstanding movie icon and a great citizen of Dewey, but the generation of people who saw and recall his work in the movie industry is rapidly diminishing. He said the Tom Mix Museum could check out the possibility of accepting "traveling exhibits." This means they would display some portion of the museum's exhibit on the road to bring more people to Dewey.

But the biggest points that Fram made when it came to tourism included a partnership with Visit Bartlesville and the recruitment of a hotel in Dewey. Fram said Visit Bartlesville spends more than $65-thousand annually to attract visitors to their community in northeast Oklahoma. He said considering a partnership with them could enhance the visitor traffic to the attractions in Dewey.

Then there was the recruitment of the hotel. Fram said Dewey should identify potential sites on U.S. Highway 75 and develop an incentive package to recruit a developer to construct a hotel inside the city limits of Dewey. He said this should be a major chain such as IHG, the Hilton Garden Inn, the Marriott or another major chain.

To listen to the audio version of this report by Fram, click here.

Fram recommended that the Dewey Economic Development Authority adopt the plans he presented and that they get to work immediately. No action was taken on the presentation of the plan.

In his report, Fram said this work product was made possible because of the cooperation and diligence of City Manager Kevin Trease. Additionally, Fram interviewed business and community leaders in order to prepare the document and recommendations he presented on Tuesday. Those interviewed include:

Angela Almendarez, Teller Supervisor, Armstrong Bank

Jared Cooper, NE Regional Specialist, Oklahoma Department of Commerce

Oklahoma State Senator Julie Daniels

Michael Dennis, Market President, Armstrong Bank

Craig Epps, Arvest Bak (retired)

Joseph Evans, Ambler Architects

Garrett Giles, News Director, KCD Enterprises

Michael Gordon, Manger - External Affairs for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma

Jessi Hawkins, AVP, Relationship Banker, Armstrong Bank

Tom Hay, Mayor, Dewey

Donna Jones Keffer, Director of Business Development, Ambler Architectss

Tami McKeon, Economic Development Director, Grand Gateway

Kevin Potter, KCD Enterprises

Chris Revard, President, Arvest Bank

Maria Swindell Gus, Executive Director for Visit Bartlesville

Kevin Trease, Dewey City Manager

Dr. Vince Vincent, Superintendent, Dewey Public Schools

Sherri Wilt, President, Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce

A focus group with Patty Moser with Once Again Resale, Mark Reed with Outdoor Adventure, and Giz Robinson with Heritage Theater Cafe & Pub was also conducted by Fram.

Fram is the former President and CEO of the Bartlesville Development Corporation and the Bartlesville Regional Commerce. These are positions he held from May 2005 to December 2008.

Fram was the Senior Vice President of Economic Development for the Tulsa Regional Chamber from January 2009 to April 2013 before his move to Hot Springs, Arkansas. In Hot Springs, Fram served as the President and CEO for the Greater Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce & the Hot Springs Metro Partnership from April 2013 to September 2017. He would go on to become the Special Projects Manager for the Hot Springs Chamber until December 2017.