Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council met Tuesday evening for a regularly scheduled meeting at City Hall and received a near 1.3 million dollar promissory note from American Heritage Bank to help make repairs to the city water tank.

Pawhuska Police Chief Nick Mahoney reported that as soon as they get in compliance with the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group, they will get body cameras and OMAG will also pay for GPS to be put in police officers cars.

Chamber of Commerce Director for Pawhuska, Joni Nash, reported that the group, “Leadership Oklahoma” was in town. Nash was able to talk about the importance of tourism in Pawhuska and how she has seen the town grow because of an influx of tourists. Nash also mentioned that the Ben Johnson Cowboy Museum was up for a Redbud Award for the best new attraction in the state.

Library Director Yvonne Rose was at the meeting and said an architecture class from Oklahoma State University came to the library to focus on the buildings of Pawhuska. Rose said the group had a great time while at the library.

Councilman John Brazee concluded the meeting by saying council members need to call a meeting because he believes there has been, “some tomfoolery going on with procedures and policies that we have passed and we need to call a meeting to go over them with Dave to find out what the heck is going on.”

As a result of those comments, the council members decided it would be best to hold an executive session this Friday at 4:30.