Dewey Public Schools has addressed parents, students, and school staff members about the Corona virus ahead of Spring Break.

In a letter released on Monday, DPS said: “The Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Oklahoma State Department of Education are partnering to provide specific guidance regarding Spring Break and other travels for our school families, students and district staff. Individuals returning from travel to China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, Japan or any other Level 2 or 3 Country” as identified by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should self-quarantine for a period of 14 days before returning to school.”

It was also noted that individuals who knowingly come into contact with people diagnosed with the virus should also practice the 14 days self-quarantine. DPS says this applies to all students, staff, and other school or district staff.

Steps that were provided in the letter for returning travelers from Level 2 or 3 countries included:

1. Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever. Also watch for cough or trouble breathing.

2. Stay home and avoid contact with others. Do not go to work or school for this 14 day period. Discuss your work with your district before returning to work or school.

3. Do not take public transportation, taxis, or ride-shares during the time you are practicing social distancing.

4. Avoid crowded places (i.e. shopping centers, movie theaters), and limit your activities in public.

5. Keep your distance from others (about six feet).

Dewey Public Schools said you can also refer to the CDC's Travelers Guide as other countries may be elevated to Level 2 or 3 countries at any time.

Also in the letter, DPS said: "District employees may use any available sick leave during a required 14-day self-quarantine. Thank you for your careful attention to student and staff safety. We are carefully watching events surrounding the COVID-19 virus and will communicate with the Washington County Health Department as necessary. We encourage all members of the Dewey School family to be vigilant in caring for themselves by practicing good health habits (flu vaccinations, covering coughs / sneezes, washing hands often / thoroughly, avoiding touching eyes, nose, mouth) to prevent the spread of any virus. We will provide additional guidance as needed."

If the need for self-quarantine is used, you are asked to please contact your child's school office to provide notification and receive guidance regarding your childs' education plan for time missed.