Posted: Mar 10, 2020 12:00 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2020 12:00 PM

Tom Davis

This morning, a second patient tested (presumptive) positive for COVID-19 in Tulsa County. Representative Kevin Hern released the following statement in response.

“As another coronavirus case is confirmed in our community, I remind Oklahomans that this is not cause for panic,” said Rep. Hern. “Both victims in Tulsa are isolated cases contracted while traveling away from our state. The Tulsa Health Department (THD) and Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) are working in tandem with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to contain the virus and limit the spread in our community. I remain in close contact with CDC officials and members of President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force. With the funding that Congress passed last week, they are working hard to find a solution and cure to this virus and provide support to local health departments like ours. Tulsans are tough, smart, and prepared. I am confident that we will defeat this virus, but we should all be practicing cautious hygienic protocols, such as washing your hands, wiping down surfaces, avoiding contact with people who may be sick, and keeping a safe social distance.”

The most recent COVID-19 victim in Tulsa County is a female in her 20s who recently traveled to Italy. Her presumptive positive test is awaiting confirmation from the CDC as of this morning.

Information on COVID-19 cases in Tulsa County can be found at https://tulsa-health.org/COVID19.