Posted: Mar 10, 2020 10:57 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2020 10:57 AM

Tom Davis

A second case of the COVID-19 coronavirus has been confirmed in Oklahoma, according to state health officials.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the case was also reported in Tulsa County, and the patient is a woman in her 20s with travel history to Italy.

The second case is not connected to the first case, according to health officials.

Stay tuned for more details as this story develops....