Posted: Mar 10, 2020 5:44 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2020 5:44 AM

Tom Davis

During our visit in studio here at Bartlesville Radio with Governor Stitt recently, he said he wants to cut state regulations by 25 percent over the next three years to fuel Oklamhoma's competitiveness and its economy

Stitt says Oklahoma has more thant twice the regulations than Kansas and twenty percent more than New Mexico and he is seeking your input as to which regulations need to be lifted at his website www.BreakTheTape.ok.gov

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST:

Governor Kevin Stitt recenty issued an Executive Orderto address Oklahoma’s excessive red tape and implement regulation reform:

“Oklahoma’s administrative code is double the size of the state of Kansas and 20 percent more than Missouri and New Mexico,” said Gov. Stitt. “In order for us to become a Top Ten State, we must reduce outdated and burdensome regulations that overshadow our economy, while protecting those regulations necessary to preserve public health, welfare, and safety. Our goal is to reduce red tape by 25% in the next three years, providing relief to Oklahoma’s job creators and farmers and ranchers while also strengthening our recruitment efforts to diversify and grow Oklahoma’s economy.”

Executive Order (EO) 2020-03 directs all state agencies to undertake a comprehensive review of the agency’s administrative rules and regulations to identify costly, ineffective, duplicative and outdated regulations. The Executive Order also calls for all state agencies to remove two regulations for every new one created.