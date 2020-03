Posted: Mar 09, 2020 7:35 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2020 7:40 PM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education recogninzed several students during thier meeting Monday night.

ACADEMIC ALL-STATER STONE YANG

Lady Bruin 5th-in-State Swim Team and Bruin 6A Runners-Up Swim Team

Bruin Wrestling 6A Qualifiers