Posted: Mar 09, 2020 7:02 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2020 7:03 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board met for a regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening at the Administration Building.

During the meeting, Superintendent David Cash said revenue for the month of February was down, but that they were at a good pace moving forward. Cash also said expenses were up $50,000 from last year and that the State Education Budget could take a financial hit in the coming months because of the market uncertainties.

Items approved at the meeting included the approval of the 2020-2021 school calendar and continuing a summer feeding program at Pawhuska Elementary School. From May 26th through June 19th, food will be provided at the elementary school for those in need. The board also approved Superintendent David Cash's contract for the coming school year.

The board approved the band students to go on an overnight field trip to Branson to attend a music festival in May. They also approved the cheer team to stay overnight for a camp in Norman this June.

Monday marked the last meeting for board member Patricia Counts, as she will be stepping away from her post. Counts said she was glad she was able to serve in that role and her peers thanked for doing so.

The next regularly scheduled Pawhuska school board meeting will take place Monday, April 13th at 5:30 in the evening for those interested in attending.