Posted: Mar 09, 2020 6:39 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2020 6:41 PM

Tom Davis

You cannot watch or listen to the news without catching the latest on what may or may not happen with the Coronavirus or COVD-19.

The risk of getting the virus is low here in Oklahoma.But school officials are readying plans just in case.

Granger Meador, Executive Director of Technology and Communications, gave those in attendence an overview of such a plan Monday night at the Bartlesville Public Schools Boad of Education meeting.

WATCH: Granger Meador Presents the Pandemic Response Update: