Posted: Mar 09, 2020 3:56 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2020 3:56 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on his second driving under the influence charge this calendar year. Garrett Kitchel appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing the felony charge. Kitchel appeared out of custody after posting a $10,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, officers arrived to the scene of an alleged altercation on the 100 block of Spruce Avenue in Bartlesville. Kitchel arrived shortly after in a white minivan. The officer on site claimed that Kitchel had a revoked drivers’ license. Kitchel allegedly refused commands to sit in the back of the patrol vehicle. The officer claims he had to be forced into the vehicle. Kitchel subsequently failed several field sobriety tests.

The defendant had a previous DUI arrest on January 9, 2020. Kitchel is also slated to appear in Washington County court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday after being charged with smuggling contraband into jail. A condition of his bond is to not be in possession of, consume or be in location where alcohol is sold.