Posted: Mar 09, 2020 3:38 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2020 3:43 PM

Tom Davis and Staff Reports

Bartlesville voters are set to decide the outcome of two City elections on April 7 that will determine funding for capital projects for the next several years.

The City will hold a General Obligation Bond Election and seek an extension of the existing half-cent Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) sales tax on Election Day. Approval of the measures will result in funding for the city's capital projects over the next several years — without increasing taxes for Bartlesville residents.

"Capital project funding is limited for municipalities to General Obligation Bond funds and sales tax that is specifically allocated by voters for that purpose," said City Manager Mike Bailey on Monday's City Talk program on KWON Radio. "On April 7, voters will decide funding for nearly $30 million in projects between these two elections, the outcome of which will determine how we proceed in the future and which projects we're able to fund."

It's important to note, Bailey said, that approval of both measures will not result in tax increases for residents.

"The City's mil levy will remain at 15 as existing bonds expire so there is no tax increase associated with the G.O. Bond proposal, and approval of the half-cent CIP sales tax would simply extend the existing tax for another five years," he said, noting that without approval the half-cent CIP sales tax will expire June 30, 2021.

"There really aren't any new projects included in either proposal," Bailey said. "The City Council ultimately selected projects that build on the services and amenities we already have, including much needed equipment for public safety, improvements to the roads and parking lots in our City parks, multiple street projects, bridge repairs and general equipment upgrades. We believe these are projects that will help move our community forward and allow us to continue building a better Bartlesville. We encourage everyone to vote on April 7."

Bailey enlisted the help of Fire Chief John Banks and Deputy Police Chief Rocky Bevard on the CITY TALK program Monday morning on KWON to explain the projects proposed for both the G.O. Bond Issue and the CIP extension that are crucial to their departments and some others on the list.

Some of the Proposed G.O. Bond projects as heard on CITY TALK:

Emergency communications infrastructure/radio system — $2,040,000

This would fund a new radio system that will replace the older VHF radio system and improve coverage locally and statewide for police officers. This is a standard radio system the State of Oklahoma has built out into many areas of the state. Bartlesville is just outside the range of the statewide system. A local digital trunking radio system will provide more radio channels for local public safety to use in Bartlesville on a repeater system.

95-foot tower/ladder truck and equipment — $1,211,300

The tower/ladder truck will replace the Fire Department’s 1975 Snorkel truck, which is nearly 50 years old and does not meet current National Fire Protection Agency standards. The new truck will ensure that the department’s fire safety measures are up to date and that operating capabilities meet the requirements and recommendations of the National Fire Protection Association.

Central Fire Station roof replacement (old portion) — $157,500

This funding will be used to replace the patched portions of the old roof that was not updated with the expansion of Central Fire Station, located at 601 S. Johnstone Ave., during the construction of the voter-approved Public Safety Complex.

Replace roof at fire stations No. 3 and No. 4 — $94,400

This project consists of replacing the roofs at fire stations No. 3, located at 100 E. Madison Blvd., and No. 4, located at 3501 Price Road. The existing roofs will be replaced with standing seam metal roofs.

GPS/camera parking enforcement system — $76,500

This system will allow the Police Department to implement a more efficient system for parking enforcement in the downtown area as it eliminates the need for marking tires with chalk and electronically manages the location and time duration of vehicles parked on public streets.

Some of the Proposed CIP projects as heard on CITY TALK:

Police emergency vehicle replacement (8) — $1,450,000

This allows for the purchase of eight new police vehicles per year so that older models requiring costly repairs can be rotated out of service.

Police emergency vehicle equipment/labor — $580,000

This will fund equipment and labor required to ready police vehicles for use. The process includes the installation of sirens, lighting, technology and other equipment used by police officers.

Body-worn cameras — $100,000

This is part of an ongoing program to equip police officers with body-worn cameras. This funding would be used to purchase 10 cameras per year for the duration of the five-year CIP period.

Taser lease/purchase — $85,300

This will fund the lease/purchase of 55 new tasers per year to replace older/non-functioning equipment. Tasers are available as an option to police officers when non-lethal force is required.

General Fund vehicle replacement — $1,425,000

This program was established to allow for the replacement of General Fund fleet vehicles, or vehicles for which a separate fund does not exist, over the course of the CIP period in an effort to minimize costly repairs for aging vehicles and to reduce safety concerns associated with vehicles in disrepair. This program applied to all City departments except police and fire.

Sunset Pathfinder extension and pedestrian bridge — $400,000