Posted: Mar 09, 2020 11:33 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2020 11:34 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning and Skiatook City Manager Dan Yancey was on hand talking about utility locates in Skiatook.

Yancey’s frustration is that District Two Commissioner Kevin Paslay has had 35 call-ins on separate utilities and it is his crews who must go out and locate these lines. Paslay says he is attempting to get ahold of the utility companies breaking violation, but he has been unsuccessful on most locates thus far. Yancey wanted better communication between the two parties and Paslay agreed that he would attempt to make that communication better.

A citizen of Osage County asked if and when we could expect to see ramifications from the coronavirus from a countywide economic perspective. He was told that the county could expect to see sales taxes going up in about two months if the trend continues.

There was $125,000 worth of funds transferred to help with payroll for the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. This will have no effect on the county’s sales tax.

The commissioners signed an interlocal agreement with the town of Prue to help fix their roads. There was one utility permit signed in district one.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be next Monday at 10 o’ clock in the morning.