Posted: Mar 09, 2020 11:08 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2020 11:08 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the Administration Building Monday evening and board member Patricia Counts will be honored for her many years of service while serving on the school board.

During the meeting he school board will vote to approve the 2020-2021 school calendar and take action on approving Title VI Indian Education Bylaws.

The board will consider approving a contract for the 2020-2021 school year with the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services and they will consider taking action on approving a summer feeding program for the Pawhuska Elementary School.

Superintendent David Cash will give a report and personnel matters will also be discussed during the meeting.

The meeting begins at 5:30 in the evening for those interested in attending.