Posted: Mar 09, 2020 10:21 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2020 11:13 AM

Garrett Giles

Kary Cox, the Executive Director for Washington County Emergency Management, talked about the Corona virus and ways to prevent it from spreading on Monday morning.

The defense is the same defense we take when we look at any other virus like Flu-B: wash your hands, cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough, and make sure your home is cleaned / disinfected.

Cox told the Washington County Commissioners that there are no vaccines yet for the Corona virus, but encouraged everyone to remain calm. He did say that there may be some vaccines that would be ready for human testing soon.

Vaccines would still be a hit-and-miss type deal. Cox said that he would suspect it would be like the flu vaccine.

District One Commissioner Mitch Antle said that the flu vaccine has a 40-percent chance of working. Cox went on to say that any vaccine for the Corona virus would be the same as the flu vaccine. He said there was an unconfirmed-positive case for the virus in Tulsa over the weekend.

So far, that individual has tested negative for COVID-19. Another negative test would clear that individual of the virus. There is another presumptive case in Kansas that has not been fully confirmed for the Corona virus.

Cox said from 30 to 60 days from now, we may be in a completely different world. He said we may see a completely different threat, or we may see a bigger threat with the corona virus.

The point is that there are plenty of unknowns with the Corona virus.

Cox believes the unknown is fueling a lot of the fears people may have with the virus, but there have been plenty of unknowns the world has faced in the past. He stressed again that everyone should remain calm and follow universal flu precautions. Practicing those two things will be the best defense for anyone now and in the future.