Posted: Mar 07, 2020 4:30 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2020 5:07 PM

Garrett Giles

The Inter-State Farm and Home Show was a big hit with a great turn out at Nellis Hall on the campus of Coffeyville Community College.

KGGF 690 AM, KRIG 104.9 FM, and Bartlett Co-op Association partnered with more than 120 vendors from Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas bringing together both the residential and agricultural world. Saturday saw many smiling faces and great conversations. More door prizes were drawn on Saturday.

Lisa Connor of Coffeyville was the winner of the $500 cash prize from Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM. More door prize winners from Saturday's drawing are listed below:

Taste of Home Cookbook from KWON Cooking Extravaganza to Linda Staley

Wheelicious Cookbook from KWON Cooking Extravaganza to Beth Anderson

Plant Holder from DC Juntiques Charlotte Robinson

Checkers in a Jar from Prairie Cottage in Pawhuska – Starla Garnett & Larry Rash

Welcome Sign from Lucas Metal Works to Sam Altstadt

Ball Cap from Southeast Kansas Woodstove to John Pierce

Ball Cap from Amsoil to Bill Davis

Ball Cap and Pipe Marker from Go Bob Pipe & Steel to Tom Phillips, John Johnson, and Clayton Tunison

1 Dozen Bar Variety Cupcakes from The Cupcake Bar & Bakery to Gene Lewman

Gift Bag full of Goodies from GraysLland Acres to David Scott

A Copy of Before the Dew from Dale Lewis-Author to Mark McCall

Boot Buddie from Shellbean Creations to Barby Brown

Spot Remover from Advantage Carpet Care to Markel Porter & Annette Baughman

Canvas Print from Half-Pint Mini Hooves to Connie Merritt

Welcome Garden Turtle from Bartlesville Assisted Living to Kay White

Friday also saw door prize winners. Door Prize Winners from Friday’s drawing include:

Cap & Pipe Marker from Go Bob Pipe & Supply - Larry Schenk

Welcome Sign from Lucas Metal Works – Stacia Spears

Checkers in a Jar from Prairie Cottage Pawhuska – Kennedy Lamp

Southern Kansas Woodstove Mug to Anneliese Beyl

Bartlesville Symphony Orhestra We Are Music – Tammy Kuhn & Joe Selby

Gloves & Koozie from Go Bob Pipe & Supply – Cassie Gerler

1 Dozen Bar Variety Cupcakes from The Cupcake Bar & Bakery – Kathy Collins

Family 4 Pack to Clay Cooper Country Express & Grand Country Music Hall Comedy Jamboree in Branson, MO – Dean Robertson

Family 4 Pack to Crayola Experience & Arbuckle Wilderness-Curtis Patten & Nancy Garton

Family 4 Pack to Kansas City Zoo – Keelan Barker

Family 4 Pack to Clay Cooper Hot Rods & High Heels – David Foraker

Family 4 Pack to Great Passion Play & Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, AR – Laurie Coursey

Family 4 Pack to Clay Cooper Country Express & Grand Country Music Hall New South Gospel – Ziara Davis

Family 4 Pack to Grand Country Music Hall Down Home Country & Clay Cooper Hot Rods & High Heels – David Helgason

$500 Cash from KGGF 690 – James Uncapher

KGGF 690, KGGF 104.1, KUSN 98.1, KWON 1400/93.3, KYFM 100.1 and KRIG 104.9 were broadcasting live from the Inter-State Farm & Home Show in Coffeyville. Local radio personalities and show hosts like Charles Moll and Charles Miller from Tech Talk, Larry Glass from Green Country Gardener, Ron Hays from Radio Oklahoma Network and KGGF Farm Director attended the event.