Posted: Mar 07, 2020 12:24 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2020 12:24 PM

Ty Loftis

A red flag warning went into effect Saturday morning and will continue throughout the day in Washington, Nowata and Osage Counties. Washington County Emergency Manager Kary Cox explains why the conditions are currently so favorable for wildfires.

Strong southerly winds are projected to gust upwards of 30 miles an hour Saturday afternoon and outdoor burning isn't recommended. Winds are supposed to gust on Sunday as well before rain returns Sunday night into Monday morning.