News
State of Oklahoma
Posted: Mar 07, 2020 12:24 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2020 12:24 PM
Red Flag Warning in Effect Across the Listening Area
Ty Loftis
A red flag warning went into effect Saturday morning and will continue throughout the day in Washington, Nowata and Osage Counties. Washington County Emergency Manager Kary Cox explains why the conditions are currently so favorable for wildfires.
Strong southerly winds are projected to gust upwards of 30 miles an hour Saturday afternoon and outdoor burning isn't recommended. Winds are supposed to gust on Sunday as well before rain returns Sunday night into Monday morning.
« Back to News