Posted: Mar 07, 2020 6:44 AMUpdated: Mar 07, 2020 6:47 AM

Garrett Giles

An accident on U.S. Highway 169 near Wettack Avenue in the City of Nowata caused quite a mess late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

According to the Nowata Police Department, a semi hauling roof shingles went through a ditch and struck a tree. Once the semi struck the tree, shingles covered most of U.S. 169.

The highway has been reduced to one lane while crews clean the area just south of the Jane Phillips Nowata Health Center. You are asked to avoid the area if you can.

There have been no reports of injuries. We will have more on this story when it becomes available.