Posted: Mar 07, 2020 6:13 AMUpdated: Mar 07, 2020 6:14 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will discuss notices to proceed from Grand Gateway in their upcoming meeting.

The notices to proceed are for contract REAP grants for District Two of Washington County and the Oglesby Civil Defense Volunteer Fire Department. In the meeting, the Commissioners will also open bids at 10:00 a.m. for an enclosed Wells Cargo trailer from the Washington County Emergency Management Center in Bartlesville.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, March 9th at 9:30 a.m. on the Second Floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in Bartlesville.