Posted: Mar 07, 2020 3:49 AMUpdated: Mar 07, 2020 3:49 AM

Tom Davis

Our Oklahoma U.S. lawmakers are reacting to the news of the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the Sooner State.

During a press conference on Friday, March 6, Governor Kevin Stitt and state health officials announced the first confirmed case was in Tulsa County.

The individual, a man in his 50s, recently traveled to Italy, officials said. The man arrived in Tulsa on Feb. 23 and became sick on Feb. 29.

There is no evidence of "community spread" and the risk to the public is low, officials said.

Congressman Kevin Hern:

“I’m continuing to monitor the situation and am in contact with health officials at the local and federal levels. We are the world’s leaders in medical innovation, I have no doubt that we will overcome the coronavirus threat and continue to set the pace for international progress”, said Rep. Hern, “We all must work together to prevent the spread of coronavirus, helping our neighbors by washing our hands, refraining from shaking hands or touching others, and staying away from crowded areas. Oklahomans are tough, our community has faced situations more severe than this and we came out stronger on the other end”.



The Tulsa Health Department has a hotline available to call with any questions regarding the Coronavirus or to report any possible cases. That number is 918-595-4500. The office of Congressman Hern is working with state and local partners to provide the public with the most up to date information about available resources in combating the Coronavirus.

Oklahoma U.S. Senator James Lankford via Facebook:

Governor Stitt and OK State Dept of Health announced the first confirmed case of #coronavirus in OK. We will work together to ensure OK health care officials have the resources needed to prevent the spread of the virus. Every Oklahoman should take preventative steps: wash hands thoroughly, cover cough & stay home when sick. OK State Dept of Health now has rapid testing kits. This is a huge step to detecting the virus sooner.