Posted: Mar 06, 2020 9:42 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2020 9:42 PM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma Union Lady Cougars were bested by Latta in the Class 2A Area I championship on Friday night in Enid. OKU never got its offense going and lost 38-25. The Lady Cougars will now have a rematch with Amber-Pocasset on Saturday for a spot in the state tournament.

Latta limited OKU to just one made field goal in the first quarter. The Lady Panthers held an 9-4 lead after one period. Chesnie Hewitt kicked it into gear in the second quarter as she scored six of her 14 points on the night. This three helped OKU in its second quarter run.

Hewitt was the only Lady Cougars' player with more than one bucket on the night.OKU would tie the game at 13-13 but gradually would let Latta pull out by double-figures in the second half.

OKU will need to bounce back after suffering just its second loss of the season. Last Saturday Oklahoma Union defeated A-P in a down to the wire affair, 44-42. Saturday's game can be heard on KRIG 104.9 FM. Coverage will start at 6:15 p.m.