Posted: Mar 06, 2020 7:26 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2020 7:31 PM

Garrett Giles

Day one of the Inter-State Farm and Home Show was a big hit with a great turn out at Nellis Hall on the campus of Coffeyville Community College. KGGF 690 AM and KRIG 104.9 FM and Bartlett Co-op Association partnered with more than 120 vendors from Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas bringing together both the residential and agricultural world.

Door Prize Winners from Friday’s Drawing Include:

• Cap & Pipe Marker from Go Bob Pipe & Supply - Larry Schenk

• Welcome Sign from Lucas Metal Works – Stacia Spears

• Checkers in a Jar from Prairie Cottage Pawhuska – Kennedy Lamp

• Southern Kansas Woodstove Mug to Anneliese Beyl

• Bartlesville Symphony Orhestra We Are Music – Tammy Kuhn & Joe Selby

• Gloves & Koozie from Go Bob Pipe & Supply – Cassie Gerler

• 1 Dozen Bar Variety Cupcakes from The Cupcake Bar & Bakery – Kathy Collins

• Family 4 Pack to Clay Cooper Country Express & Grand Country Music Hall Comedy Jamboree in Branson, MO – Dean Robertson

• Family 4 Pack to Crayola Experience & Arbuckle Wilderness-Curtis Patten & Nancy Garton

• Family 4 Pack to Kansas City Zoo – Keelan Barker

• Family 4 Pack to Clay Cooper Hot Rods & High Heels – David Foraker

• Family 4 Pack to Great Passion Play & Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, AR – Laurie Coursey

• Family 4 Pack to Clay Cooper Country Express & Grand Country Music Hall New South Gospel – Ziara Davis

• Family 4 Pack to Grand Country Music Hall Down Home Country & Clay Cooper Hot Rods & High Heels – David Helgason

• $500 Cash from KGGF 690 – James Uncapher

Day two will begin Saturday at 8:30 am at Nellis Hall on the Coffeyville Community College and ending at 4pm. Whether you are looking for the latest agricultural products and equipment, landscaping and general remodeling, or home décor, lifestyle services, or tasty treats this show is a must! Many vendors will have cash and carry items which can be purchased during the show.

KGGF 690, KGGF 104.1, KUSN 98.1, KWON 1400/93.3, KYFM 100.1 and KRIG 104.9 will be broadcasting live from the Inter-State Farm & Home Show. Meet local radio personalities, plus Charles Moll and Charles Miller from Tech Talk, Larry Glass from Green Country Gardener, Ron Hays from Radio Oklahoma Network and KGGF Farm Director.

There will be many more door prizes and giveaways from local vendors including one more $500 cash prizes, tickets to Branson shows, St. Louis Cardinals, Crayola Experience in Dallas, TX, and much more.