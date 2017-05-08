Posted: Mar 06, 2020 2:27 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2020 2:27 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday morning for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska. This will be the first meeting the commissioners have held since District Two Commissioner Kevin Paslay was arrested and charged with bid rigging.

Skiatook City Manager Dan Yancey will be there to talk about utilities being located in county right of ways.

There will be discussion and possible action taken to sign an interlocal agreement with the town of Prue. The commissioners will also talk about quotes they have received to paint the District One mechanic shop.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.