Posted: Mar 05, 2020 3:46 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2020 3:46 PM

Garrett Giles

A Dewey man appeared before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing a domestic assault and battery charge.

According to an affidavit, a Washington County Deputy responded to a call just after 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to a domestic disturbance. The victim reported that she had been assaulted with a shoe and that the suspect, Deaunte Spirlin, left the scene on foot.

When the deputy arrived at the scene, fresh blood was seen running down the victim’s face from her right eye. Swelling and brusing was also noticed. Spirlin was located a short time later by deputies and the Dewey Police Department by the railroad tracks.

The victim stated that she had been in a dating relationship with Spirlin. She stated that she went to the bathroom and attempted to lock the door, but Spirlin allegedly forced the door open before he struck her with the shoe.

Spirlin claimed that the victim had struck his upper back with an extension cord. When deputies checked his back, no marks were observed. Spirlin then stated that he didn't hit the victim and said she was a liar.

Bond for Spirlin was set at $25,000. Spirlin is to have no contact with the victim. His next court appearance is set for Friday, March 13th at 9:00 a.m.