Posted: Mar 05, 2020 2:44 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2020 2:46 PM

Garrett Giles

Rogers State University announced on Thursday that construction near the RSU Bartlesville Campus parking lot will require parking in designated areas only beginning on Monday, March 9th.

The parking lot is located directly across from the First Baptist Church on Cherokee Street. A timeline has not been given for the parking lot construction in the area. RSU released a graphic where parking will be permitted, which can be found below.

Until further notice, parking will be permitted in the light green spaces only. Parking elsewhere may result in a ticket and/or potential damage to your vehicle.

This does not include the lime green spaces along 4th Street. Those spaces are reserved.