Posted: Jun 02, 2026 2:02 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2026 2:11 AM

Tom Davis

A 21-year-old Bartlesville man was arrested late Monday night after allegedly firing multiple shots at a Bartlesville police officer during an encounter at an apartment complex, with one of the rounds striking an uninvolved resident inside a nearby apartment.

Officers were dispatched to the Brookhaven Plaza Apartments in the 1400 block of South Santa Fe Avenue at approximately 11:16 p.m. after receiving a report of a man carrying a handgun and yelling at another person near the apartment complex office.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, a responding officer encountered the suspect shortly after arriving on scene. During the encounter, the suspect allegedly fired multiple rounds at the officer before fleeing on foot. The officer was not injured.

Police said at least one bullet traveled through the wall of an apartment unit and struck a resident in the leg. Officers entered the apartment, provided emergency medical aid and applied a tourniquet before Bartlesville EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Additional officers and investigators searched the area and located a man matching the suspect's description near the 1600 block of South Penn Avenue. During the investigation, officers recovered a handgun from a nearby dumpster that is believed to be connected to the incident.

The suspect, identified as Jeconiah Ray Dylan King, 21, was taken to the Bartlesville Police Department for questioning. Police allege that before an interview could begin, King assaulted an investigator inside an interview room.

King was arrested on a complaint of assault and battery on a police officer, along with additional charges related to the shooting. No officers were injured during the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001.