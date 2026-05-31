Bartlesville Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday afternoon at a shopping center along Southeast Washington Boulevard.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Southeast Washington Boulevard at approximately 3 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of a shooting outside a business in the shopping center.

Responding officers, along with an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper, quickly secured the scene and detained the suspected shooter without incident.

The victim was treated at the scene by Bartlesville Fire and EMS personnel before being transported to a Tulsa-area hospital. The victim's condition has not been released.

Preliminary findings indicate the shooting stemmed from a dispute involving several individuals outside one of the businesses. Investigators say one person involved in the altercation discharged a firearm, striking another individual.

Police believe the incident was isolated and say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

"Our investigators are actively working to determine the circumstances that led to this incident," Deputy Chief Troy Newell said. "There were numerous people in and around the shopping center at the time of the shooting, and we have many witnesses to interview. We appreciate the public's patience as we conduct a thorough investigation."

Authorities continue to interview witnesses and gather evidence. Additional information is expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Bartlesville Police Department at (918) 338-4001.