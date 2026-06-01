Posted: Jun 01, 2026 8:59 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2026 8:59 PM

Brian McSweeney

Ward 1 Nowata City Commissioner Cary Robinson announced he will be resigning later this year.

Robinson made his announcement during Monday evening's meeting of the Nowata City Commissioners at the Nowata Fire Department, due to personal and health reasons.

Robinson has served as a Nowata City Commissioner since 2023. His last meeting as a city commissioner will be September 7.