Posted: Jun 01, 2026 7:53 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2026 8:29 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation held its general election on Monday night and Joe Tillman was elected as the tribe's next chief to replace Geoffrey Standing Bear. Tillman defeated Scott Bighorse by a 20 percent margin.

John Shaw defeated Scott Johnson to become the next Assistant Principal Chief of the Osage Nation by just 96 votes.

RJ Walker, Eli Potts, Alice Goodfox, Angela Pratt, Otto Hamilton, Michael Bristow and Whitney Red Corn were all elected to Congress.