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Osage Nation
Posted: Jun 01, 2026 7:53 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2026 8:29 PM
Tillman Elected Osage Nation Chief
Ty Loftis
The Osage Nation held its general election on Monday night and Joe Tillman was elected as the tribe's next chief to replace Geoffrey Standing Bear. Tillman defeated Scott Bighorse by a 20 percent margin.
Tillman says one of his many priorities will be focusing on economic development.
John Shaw defeated Scott Johnson to become the next Assistant Principal Chief of the Osage Nation by just 96 votes.
RJ Walker, Eli Potts, Alice Goodfox, Angela Pratt, Otto Hamilton, Michael Bristow and Whitney Red Corn were all elected to Congress.
A representative of the Osage Nation Election Board Office said the 1,020 people who came out and voted on election day was a record.
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