Posted: Jun 01, 2026 8:32 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2026 8:32 PM

Brian McSweeney

The City of Nowata has a new city manager.

Marie Gorley was approved to be the new city manager of Nowata during a meeting of the Nowata City Commissioners on Monday evening at the Nowata Fire Department.

Gorley has a background in accounting and finance. She has two degrees from Rogers State University and served as the Bursar at RSU for nearly four years.

Gorley also has a background with Phillips 66 as a senior accounting analyst for nearly three years. She became a senior business consultant at Capgemini in Bartlesville in July 2024 before returning to Nowata.