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Nowata County News

Posted: Jun 01, 2026 8:32 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2026 8:32 PM

Marie Gorley Named Nowata City Manager

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Brian McSweeney
The City of Nowata has a new city manager.
 
Marie Gorley was approved to be the new city manager of Nowata during a meeting of the Nowata City Commissioners on Monday evening at the Nowata Fire Department.
 
Gorley has a background in accounting and finance. She has two degrees from Rogers State University and served as the Bursar at RSU for nearly four years.
 
Gorley also has a background with Phillips 66 as a senior accounting analyst for nearly three years. She became a senior business consultant at Capgemini in Bartlesville in July 2024 before returning to Nowata.
 
Mayor of Nowata Garry Gibson says Gorley is the right choice for the city.
 
Gorley replaces Melanie Ward as city manager. Ward's resignation was effective Monday.

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