Posted: Jun 01, 2026 8:11 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2026 8:11 PM

Nathan Thompson

Utility customers in Bartlesville will pay higher rates for water, wastewater and trash service beginning July 1 after the City Council approved increases Monday aimed at offsetting inflation and declining usage volumes.

For a typical residential customer using 6,000 gallons of water per month, the monthly utility bill will increase by slightly more than $15. The approved changes include a roughly 23% increase in water rates, an 8% increase in wastewater rates and a 7.5% increase in trash service rates.

Dave Yanke of NewGen Strategies & Solutions, which conducted the rate study, said the city's average annual water rate increase of 4.8% over the past five years failed to keep pace with inflation and rising capital costs

Chief Financial Officer Jason Muninger said without the rate increase, the city would face annual deficits that could deplete its $6 million reserve fund within two years.

The new rates will remain in effect through fiscal year 2027, which ends in June 2027. City officials expect to have a water rate study projection extending through 2031 to help forecast future rate adjustments.

The council approved the increases on a 4-1 vote. Ward 1 Councilor Tim Sherrick cast the lone dissenting vote, favoring a larger volumetric rate increase while keeping the meter base rate unchanged.