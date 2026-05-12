Posted: May 12, 2026 3:00 PMUpdated: May 12, 2026 3:00 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Bartlesville City Council will hold a special meeting Monday, May 18.

The council will receive bids for the purchase of $10 million in combined purpose general obligation bonds and vote to award bonds to the lowest bidder. The council will then discuss and take possible action to approve an ordinance providing for the issuance of the combined purpose general obligation bonds.

The council will take action to declare an emergency and enact the ordinance immediately upon its adoption.