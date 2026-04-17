Posted: Apr 17, 2026 12:57 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2026 12:57 PM

Nathan Thompson

A tornado watch is in effect for most of the listening area until 9 p.m. Friday.

The watch includes Washington, Osage and Nowata counties in Oklahoma and Chautauqua, Montgomery and Labette counties in Kansas.

A Level 3 of 5 risk area for severe weather exists across the area with severe storms expected Friday afternoon through evening. All hazards will be possible during the late afternoon and early evening storms, with damaging wind gusts of 75 mph becoming the main hazard later in the evening. Baseball size hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.