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Posted: Apr 16, 2026 3:03 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2026 3:03 PM
Severe Weather Possible Friday Afternoon into Evening
Brian McSweeney
There is a possibility for severe weather Friday afternoon into the evening hours near the Oklahoma-Kansas state line. Storms are expected to populate the area at approximately 4 p.m. Friday.
A coldfront is expected to enter the listening area Friday evening creating a line of storms near the state line, creating the risk of damaging winds.
The National Weather Service says the tornado threat is between limited and elevated (level two and three), with baseball-size hail and maximum winds upwards of 70 mph near 80 mph.
Severe weather threats are expected to leave the listening area during the overnight hours into Saturday.
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