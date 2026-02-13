Posted: Feb 13, 2026 10:55 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 11:53 AM

Ty Loftis

The man who was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a collision with a Bartlesville school bus on Thursday afternoon was seen in Washington County District Court on Friday.

46-year-old Matthew Fields, of Bartlesville, is facing a felony DUI charge and a misdemeanor charge of driving with a canceled or suspended license.

When officers arrived on scene, they observed Fields to have a facial injury. It is alleged the defendant was traveling southbond on SE Silver Lake Road when he dropped his phone and attempted to reach for it. This caused the pickup truck to veer into the northbound lane, striking the school bus.

An affidavit states officers could smell alcohol on Fields. Due to safety concerns, they opted not to perform field sobriety tests. Fields was given a blood test. Because of a possible head injury, Fields was transported to the hospital. While at the hospital, they checked his driver's license and confirmed it was revoked. An affidavit states once medical personnel cleared Fields, he was transported to the Washington County Jail.