Posted: Feb 12, 2026 3:20 PMUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 4:52 PM

Nathan Thompson

UPDATE: A man has been arrested on a driving under the influence charge after the vehicle he was driving hit a Bartlesville Public School bus Thursday afternoon.

Bartlesville Police Capt. Travis Martinez says officers responded to the crash on Silver Lake Road between Frank Phillips Boulevard and Adams Boulevard just before 3:26 p.m. Martinez says 46-year-old Matthew Dwayne Fields was driving a pickup truck that went left of center and hit the school bus on the front driver's side.

The bus driver and student occupants were not injured in the crash. Martinez says Fields was transported to the hospital for medical clearance and then was placed under arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The investigation is ongoing. Silver Lake Road is now open to traffic following the crash.

PREVIOUS STORY

