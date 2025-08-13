Posted: Aug 13, 2025 10:25 AMUpdated: Aug 13, 2025 10:25 AM

Tom Davis

Broadway in Bartlesville 2025-2026 features four fabulous productions plus two add-on shows geared toward families.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Valerie Hulse, Director of Development and Programming, announced the schedule of shows.

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE (November 20, 2025) Witness snowmen, penguins, angels, reindeer, toy soldiers, gingerbread men and of course, Santa; with soaring acrobatics, gravity defying feats, illusion and more. CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is a new cirque show that captures a Broadway musical and family Christmas spectacular all in one. The show is wrapped into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family.

THE CHOIR of MAN (January 20, 2026) The boys are back by popular demand ready to take America by storm embarking on their third US tour. Known across the globe as “the ultimate feel-good show,” THE CHOIR OF MAN offers over 90-minutes of non-stop adrenaline-packed powerhouse vocals, hair-raising harmonies, and foot-stomping choreography. The nine handsome blokes from across the pond hit all the right notes performing radio hits, classic rock, pub tunes, folk, Broadway, and more.

THE MUSIC MAN (March 23, 2026 at 8 p.m.) THE MUSIC MAN follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize – this, even though he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain’s fall. The Music Man is family entertainment at its best.

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical (March 31, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.) Experience Tina Turner’s singular journey in the hit musical that’s already playing to critical raves and sold-out audiences in London. Featuring iconic songs, such as, “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” “Proud Mary,” “Private Dancer” and “River Deep – Mountain High,” this show is written by Olivier Award-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by Tony Award® nominee Phyllida Lloyd.

Valerie said the Center staff listened carefully to what the citizens have been requesting and came up with two "add-on" family shows: "Blank Space: The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute" and "Dinosaur World Live."