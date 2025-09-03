Posted: Sep 03, 2025 1:11 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2025 3:01 PM

Nathan Thompson

ConocoPhillips has confirmed a large reduction in their workforce that will occur before the end of the year.

Dennis Nuss, spokesperson for ConocoPhillips, says the company will reduce their workforce by 20% to 25% worldwide.

"We are always looking at how we can be more efficient with the resources we have. As part of this process, we have informed employees that a 20% to 25% reduction in our global workforce, which includes employees and contractors, is anticipated," Nuss said in a statement to Bartlesville Radio. "The majority of these reductions will take place in 2025."

ConocoPhillips has 13,000 employees and contractors worldwide, with approximately 10% of that workforce in Bartlesville.

Nuss says the company is not providing specific numbers of employees and contractors by country or region who will be impacted by the reduction.