Posted: Feb 26, 2026 3:48 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2026 3:48 AM

Tom Davis

An escaped inmate from the Dick Connor Correctional Facility in Hominy has been apprehended.

A Hominy Police Department Facebook post earlier stated that inmate Kyle Vacin walked away from the Dick Conner Correctional Facility and was noticed missing at the 10 a.m. count. on Tuesday