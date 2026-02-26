News
Osage County
Posted: Feb 26, 2026 3:48 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2026 3:48 AM
Escaped Inmate From Dick Conner Correctional Facility Apprehended
Tom Davis
An escaped inmate from the Dick Connor Correctional Facility in Hominy has been apprehended.
A Hominy Police Department Facebook post earlier stated that inmate Kyle Vacin walked away from the Dick Conner Correctional Facility and was noticed missing at the 10 a.m. count. on Tuesday
The Hominy Police Department, along with other local law enforcement agencies searched for Vacin, who is serving time after committing drug and property crimes in Tulsa County.
