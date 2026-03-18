Posted: Mar 18, 2026 11:03 AMUpdated: Mar 18, 2026 12:04 PM

Evan Fahrbach/Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Police Department received a phone call shortly after 11 a.m. regarding a possible student who had displayed a rifle at Oklahoma Wesleyan University. Officers were advised the subject was last seen in a white vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers reviewed video surveillance and determined the subject was on campus at approximately 10:39 a.m., where he parked his vehicle and removed a rifle from the trunk.

The subject then placed the rifle on the hood of the vehicle and began taking photographs of the firearm near the Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagle statue. A short time later, the subject removed the firearm from the hood, returned it to the vehicle, and drove away.

Several officers responded to the incident and conducted a thorough sweep of the campus. Oklahoma Wesleyan University was placed on a brief lockdown, but is now back open as normal.

The campus has been cleared and there is no known ongoing threat. The Bartlesville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to investigate. Investigators are actively following leads to identify the subject.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Bartlesville Police Department at 918 338-4001.