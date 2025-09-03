Posted: Sep 03, 2025 3:13 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2025 3:23 PM

Brian McSweeney

A fatal collision occurred in the 600 block of Washington Blvd. in Bartlesville on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, at approximately 12:02 p.m. a motorcycle collided with a vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle reportedly died from their injuries.

The Bartlesville Police Department is not releasing the identity of the motorcycle driver at this time. The accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001.

This is a developing story.