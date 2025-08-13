Posted: Aug 13, 2025 9:53 AMUpdated: Aug 13, 2025 9:53 AM

Nathan Thompson

The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail for the Sept. 9 Special City of Dewey Election is approaching. Applications must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 25.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted several ways.

“In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot, and it’s easy to apply,” she said. “Voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail, or even email.”

Voters can apply online using the OK Voter Portal. Applications are also available at the County Election Board or can be downloaded at oklahoma.gov/elections.

House reminds voters that only the applicant can submit his or her own absentee ballot application. It is against the law to submit an absentee ballot application for another person.

Voters with questions about absentee voting should contact the County Election Board at 918-337-2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.

The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4. Regular office hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.