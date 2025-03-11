Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Fire Danger Increases Through Friday

News

Weather

Posted: Mar 11, 2025 3:32 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2025 3:34 PM

Fire Danger Increases Through Friday

Share on RSS

 

Nathan Thompson

Warm temperatures, low humidity and extreme wind gusts are expected the remainder of this week across northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas, bringing the threat of wildfires with it.

News on 6 Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer says Friday is potentially a very dangerous day.

Washington County Emergency Management warns that any outdoor burning after Tuesday is “just simply irresponsible.”


« Back to News