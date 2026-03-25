Posted: Mar 25, 2026 1:29 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2026 1:31 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners issued a burn ban during an emergency meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The resolution prohibits any person from burning any material or substance that can start a forest, grass, range, crop or wildland fire. The burn ban does affect controlled burns of crops.

Exceptions to the resolution allows for outdoor grilling. Grilling must be done only on hard, fireproof surfaces that are 10 feet by 10 feet. The other exception allows for welding, grinding or gas torch work with a dedicated fire watch person and means to extinguish any fire. This includes pressurized water.

According to the resolution, violators may face misdemeanor charges. This includes a fine up to $500 or one year imprisonment.