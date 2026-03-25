Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Reg Flag Warning, Fire Weather Watch Issued for Thursday

News

Nowata County News

Posted: Mar 25, 2026 1:29 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2026 1:31 PM

Nowata Co. Commissioners Issue Burn Ban

Share on RSS

 

Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Commissioners issued a burn ban during an emergency meeting Wednesday afternoon.
 
The resolution prohibits any person from burning any material or substance that can start a forest, grass, range, crop or wildland fire. The burn ban does affect controlled burns of crops.
 
Nowata Fire Chief Jason Goodell talks about the burn ban.
 
Exceptions to the resolution allows for outdoor grilling. Grilling must be done only on hard, fireproof surfaces that are 10 feet by 10 feet. The other exception allows for welding, grinding or gas torch work with a dedicated fire watch person and means to extinguish any fire. This includes pressurized water.
 
Goodell emphasized the importance of welders having an extinguisher close by.
 
According to the resolution, violators may face misdemeanor charges. This includes a fine up to $500 or one year imprisonment.
 
District Three Commissioner Troy Friddle discussed the importance of the burn ban.
 
The ban is in effect until April 8. If there is rainfall, the ban may be cancelled prior to the date.

« Back to News