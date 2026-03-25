Posted: Mar 25, 2026 1:24 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2026 2:01 PM

Nathan Thompson

The National Weather Service issues a red flag warning for Washington and Osage counties for Thursday and a fire weather watch is in effect for Nowata County.

Very warm, dry, and windy weather continues into Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. Winds are likely to gust out of the south at 25 to 35 mph through the afternoon, with gusts up to 40 mph near the Oklahoma-Kansas border. Additionally, relative humidity values will drop into the 20% to 35% range.

This will result in near-critical fire spread rates across much of the area, with locally critical spread rates possible in Osage and Pawnee counties. The highest risk areas are west of Highway 75.