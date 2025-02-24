Posted: Feb 24, 2025 9:40 AMUpdated: Feb 24, 2025 10:02 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on CITY MATTERS, Assistant City Manager Laura Sanders addressed several city issues. First off, Laura recognized the hard work of city workers during the recent winter storm.

According to Sanders, public works road crews worked 24/7 until late Friday evening, trying to clear the roads. Sanders said that they used over 300 tons of salt and sand mixture just trying to clear the streets.

She then thanked the city solid waste crew as they were able to service all of their routes and areas. All of their customers got service.

Bartlesville Police Chief Ikleberry said that last week, we had two accidents during the entire storm.

Chief Ikleberry reminded the audience that the city council is having workshop tonight at 5.30 regarding flock camera utilization. He said they will also cover council meeting rules during that meeting. These are held in the first floor conference room because there's no action to be taken, this is just a discussion.

According to Chief Ikleberry, "Flock Safety is, for us in law enforcement, it's a new tool that we're able to utilize. Not in the way a lot of people think we utilize it, but the way it's utilized is we have over 500 miles of roadway in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. And of those 500 miles of roadway, we have 10 cameras positioned throughout the exterior part of the city trying to catch traffic coming into our city. The camerasjust take pictures of vehicle tags and running them through a database for wanted vehicles, basically. Those tags get hit on an alert system from NCIC, National Information Systems of DC. Those basically, if they get hit for some major crime, such as a homicide, a kidnapped child, then it alerts."

Ikleberry added,"This is not a monitoring system. This is not a tracking system. This is a system to take pictures of vehicle tags in plain view and to help try to further our investigations. Similar to fingerprints and DNA, this is another tool. The standalone idea that the camera's gonna catch a crime is not accurate. We cannot search people. We cannot search objects. We can search vehicles. So we search vehicle by tags, vehicle by the color description, and that's it. And once we do that, if it comes back on a hit, then we go try to find that vehicle."

Community Development Director Larry Curtis reviewed the recent ballparks agreements with Arrowhead LLC and the business incubation program.

City Airport Manager then gave us history of the Bartlesville airport. Mike went back to the very early days of aviation, telling all that Billy Parker was hired by Frank Phillips to help in the marketing for his petroleum products and aviation fuel.