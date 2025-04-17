Posted: Apr 17, 2025 12:40 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2025 12:41 PM

Nathan Thompson

A flood watch is in effect for Easter weekend across our northeast Oklahoma listening area.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa issued the watch for Green Country from 7 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Easter Sunday. Heavy rainfall is expected to begin Friday evening, spreading across the listening area for Saturday and Sunday. Anywhere between 2 inches and 6 inches of rain could occur, with lower amounts in Osage County and higher amounts from Bartlesville to the east.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying, flood-prone locations.

Additionally, there is a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe thunderstorms Friday evening through Saturday morning as a slow-moving cold front moves through the area. Strong wind and hail are the main threats, with a very limited tornado risk.