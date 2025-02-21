Posted: Feb 21, 2025 1:59 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2025 2:01 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council approved an agreement Friday for locally-owned Arrowhead, LLC to manage the Price Fields baseball complex and Artunoff softball complex for the next three years.

Arrowhead was one of five organizations who submitted to take over management of the facilities after the previous contract with 4F expired in December. An ad-hoc committee reviewed the proposals and provided the recommendation for the city council to proceed with Arrowhead.

Mayor Jim Curd, Jr. was a member of the committee and he said they were extremely impressed with Arrowhead's proposal

Arrowhead, LLC is comprised of principle owners Chase Alcott, Adam Augustine, T.J. Dickinson, Daniel Johnson and Chris Jones. The have been involved with the Bartlesville Bombers Youth Baseball Club, which is a competitive team that travels across the area for tournaments.

Jones says Arrowhead will continue competitive league play, but are also committed to continuing a great tradition in Bartlesville of recreational play for youth baseball, youth softball and adult softball